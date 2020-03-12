In what can be termed as a shameful act,a group of men who were playing Holi on what can be seen as the main road, are seen stopping two girls on a two wheeler. They start forcibly applying colour on their faces and despite the anger on the girl's faces, they don't stop and literally molest them. The helpless girls are left with no choice and cannot even retaliate and manage to escape from them.
Twitter user @manojmntashir uploaded this clip, which has now gone viral setting of a series of tweets condemning the act, and bringing to the notice, as to how the festival can turn uncomfortable is for women in India.
Holi Hooliganism At Its Worst| Men Forcibly Splash Colours On Bike-Borne Women
