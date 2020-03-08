IFS Parveen Kaswan shared a video of a newly born baby elephant taking the first steps right after its birth.He captions it as “the first steps of a new born elephant. Shaky & slow. One day this one turn into 6,000 KG giant &with each footstep the earth will shake. That is life. Via SM.”
Watch | New Born Baby Elephant Walk The First Steps After Birth
