In a video shared by a Twitter user from Australia shows a woman fighting with two other women for a pack of toilet paper pack. The two women are seen slapping the woman after she asks them to give at least one pack of toilet paper and when she tries to take it, they get into a fight.
Sad State Of Affairs| Woman Fights For One Single Toilet Roll Pack After Being Denied
