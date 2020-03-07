A baby buffalo decided to have some fun time with an elephant. A baby buffalo charged towards the elephant; it was so shocking to look at how the elephant is moving backwards and trumpeting. The elephant could have easily hurt the buffalo but to everyone’s surprise it just moved backwards and went away.
See How An Elephant Behaves When A Brave Baby Buffalo Charges Towards it!
