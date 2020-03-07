A speeding train has hit the car when it was about to cross the railway track. But to everyone’s surprise, the driver survived with minor injuries. So, it is always important to follow the traffic rules and signals.
Dangerous: A Speeding Train Hits The Car!
Related stories
Videos
Headlines Today | 5PM | 07 March 2020
Headlines Today | 5PM | 07 March 2020
Videos
Watch Katrina Kaif Play Dog & Bone On The Sets Of Sooryavanshi
Katrina Kaif shared a video of her playing dog and bone with a crew member, on the last day of shooting of the upcoming Akshay Kumar , Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn starrer ‘’Sooryavanshi’’.
Videos
Elephants First | Wait Till They Cross Or Become A Memory
In a video shared by IFS Parveen Kaswan, shows how a man, despite blocking the road...
Videos
See How An Elephant Behaves When A Brave Baby Buffalo Charges Towards it!
A baby buffalo decided to have some fun time with an elephant...