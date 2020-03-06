റോഡ് മുറിച്ച് കടക്കുമ്പോൾ തന്റെ ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കുന്നതിനിടയിൽ വണ്ടി ഇടിച്ച് ജീവൻ പോയ നായഴെ കണ്ടമ്പോൾ സഹിക്കാൻ കഴിഞ്ഞില്ല അവന് 😓😓😓

A video of a young boy crying is moving viewers hearts. The boy’s pet dog, which apparently died after it was hit by speeding vehicle, is lying on the road side.The boy is seen weeping a she is unable to believe that his friend is no more.