A video of a young boy crying is moving viewers hearts. The boy’s pet dog, which apparently died after it was hit by speeding vehicle, is lying on the road side.The boy is seen weeping a she is unable to believe that his friend is no more.
Heart Wrenching | Boy Cries After Pet Dog Is Hit
