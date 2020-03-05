In a viral video shared on the net by a user, shows a chole bathure cart seller washing dishes and plates in the dirty drain water behind the cart. Apparently the same plate is used to serve customers, which sent netizens into tizzy. With the Corona virus scare all over the world, a user wrote a caption, “If you like Street Foot, don’t be afraid of Corona virus.
Shocking| Roadside Eatery Seller Washing Plates With Drainage Water
