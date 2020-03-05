If you love street food...than. Don’t be afraid of CORONA VIRUS. Corona VIRUS ki aisi ki taisi 🤣🤣🤣Lol😜

Posted by Jagjeet Singh on Monday, March 2, 2020

In a viral video shared on the net by a user, shows a chole bathure cart seller washing dishes and plates in the dirty drain water behind the cart. Apparently the same plate is used to serve customers, which sent netizens into tizzy. With the Corona virus scare all over the world, a user wrote a caption, “If you like Street Foot, don’t be afraid of Corona virus.