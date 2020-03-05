Headlines Today | 5PM | 05 March 2020
Shocking| Roadside Eatery Seller Washing Plates With Drainage Water
In a viral video shared on the net by a user, shows a chole bathure cart seller washing dishes...
Karmic Reaction| Girl Ends Up In Temple After Attempt To Start Bike| Watch Till The End
Confused about the title? Watch this hilarious video of a girl trying to start her bike exactly in front of a temple...
I Am Caged But Not Aged| Never Underestimate a Lion’s Refluxes
A video of lion in a cage, which almost rips off man’s hand that is seen watching it from a distance is going viral...
Dog Recognises Owner After 2-Years | The Reunion Is Priceless
A soldier reunites with her pet dog after two years. At first the dog refuses to come to her, but once it gets her scent, the dog goes wild with happiness.