We all know that JCB is used in the construction process, agriculture, etc. But to everyone’s wonder, JCB has been used in this purpose. Women who got into the truck were unable to get down so, a JCB came to their rescue. See how women are getting down the truck with the help of JCB.
Viral Video: JCB Helps Women In This Way!
Related stories
Videos
Pigeon Flying Around In Plane Stalls Go Air
A pigeon had made its way into the cabin of a Go Air which was set to travel from Ahmedabad to Jaipur.
Videos
Hilarious: Sleepy Mom Forgets Her Kids, Drives To School Without Them!
A mother wanted to drop her kids in the school but she didn’t do that...
Videos
Headlines Today | 11AM | 29 February 2020
Headlines Today | 11AM | 29 February 2020
Videos
Superb! Melania Trump Enjoys This ‘Chota Singh’s’ Dance
Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra who stays active on social media took to his Twitter and share a video...