A pigeon had made its way into the cabin of a Go Air which was set to travel from Ahmedabad to Jaipur. The pigeon then was flying back and forth in the cabin, while the cabin crew ducked to save their heads from the flying pigeon.
Pigeon Flying Around In Plane Stalls Go Air
