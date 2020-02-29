A mother wanted to drop her kids in the school but she didn’t do that. A mom who was half asleep realised that she has left the kids at home and drove to school without her children. After reaching the school, she realised the fact and was seen laughing.
Hilarious: Sleepy Mom Forgets Her Kids, Drives To School Without Them!
Related stories
Videos
Pigeon Flying Around In Plane Stalls Go Air
A pigeon had made its way into the cabin of a Go Air which was set to travel from Ahmedabad to Jaipur.
Videos
Viral Video: JCB Helps Women In This Way!
We all know that JCB is used in the construction process, agriculture, etc...
Videos
Headlines Today | 11AM | 29 February 2020
Headlines Today | 11AM | 29 February 2020
Videos
Superb! Melania Trump Enjoys This ‘Chota Singh’s’ Dance
Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra who stays active on social media took to his Twitter and share a video...