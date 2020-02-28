A US TikTok star Jason Clark was nearly drowned in the ice water while he was filming a TikTok video. Jason shared a post on his Instagram and it was so dangerous. He got trapped underneath a sheet of ice and he managed to come out of the ice by breaking it. He told that he has never been this close to dying and never thought that his eyeballs would freeze so quick.
TikTok Star Jason Clark Ice Water Feat Took Him To The Verge Of Death
