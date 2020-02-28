Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra who stays active on social media took to his Twitter and share a video in which one could see a young boy doing Bhangra which is the traditional dance form of Punjab during First Lady Melania Trump’s visit. The boy was dancing with much grace and see how Melania is enjoying the performance.
Superb! Melania Trump Enjoys This ‘Chota Singh’s’ Dance
