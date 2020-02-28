The 80-year-old Gajaratnam Guruvayur Padmanabhan died at Guruvayur on Wednesday. This elephant has participated in famous festivals including Thrissur Pooram. Scores of devotees paid tributes to this tusker. Padmanabhan was loved by all because of its cool looks and attitude.
Kerala’s Most Loved Gajaratnam Guruvayur Padmanabhan Is No More!
