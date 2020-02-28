Guruvayur famous elephant Padmanabhan is no more.temple closed for 2 days.many people believed that this elephant is an avatar of guruvayur kesavan

Posted by Venkat Kp on Wednesday, February 26, 2020

The 80-year-old Gajaratnam Guruvayur Padmanabhan died at Guruvayur on Wednesday. This elephant has participated in famous festivals including Thrissur Pooram. Scores of devotees paid tributes to this tusker. Padmanabhan was loved by all because of its cool looks and attitude.