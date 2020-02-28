The 19-year-old India cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues was seen dancing to a Bollywood number, Haan Mai Galat from Kartik Aryan’s Love Aaj Kal movie. The official Twitter handles of ICC and the actor, Kartik Aryan retweeted the video. The security guard and Jemimah were seen dancing to the tunes with much grace and attitude.
India Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues Dances With A Security Guard In Melbourne
