Just a casual Sunday night stroll in St.Lucia looking for snacks at OK Express 🦛🌿 The hippo returned back to the lake...

Posted by OK Express at Engen St.Lucia on Sunday, February 23, 2020

A video shows a hippo who was spotted taking a casual stroll into a petrol station in St Lucia on Sunday in KwaZulu Natal. It is reported that the hippo returned back to the lake after grazing around town. St.Lucia town is surrounded by a large lake and extensive natural habitat for wildlife.