A video shows a hippo who was spotted taking a casual stroll into a petrol station in St Lucia on Sunday in KwaZulu Natal. It is reported that the hippo returned back to the lake after grazing around town. St.Lucia town is surrounded by a large lake and extensive natural habitat for wildlife.
Watch | Looking For A Snack, Hippo Pays A Visit To The Petrol Station
A video shows a hippo who was spotted taking a casual stroll into a petrol station in St Lucia on Sunday in KwaZulu Natal. It is reported that the hippo returned back to the lake after grazing around town. St.Lucia town is surrounded by a large lake and extensive natural habitat for wildlife.
Related stories
Videos
Daring| Alert Girl Douses Fire,Prevents Accident
An alert female employee in a petrol pump doused a fire, when a two-wheeler cart which had come to fill petrol...
Videos
Watch| Lion Playing With Rear View Mirror Of A Car In African Safari
A video of lions surrounding a tourist SUV which had come as part of a Safari to watch lions is going viral...
Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor Recreates Waheeda Rehmaan’s Piya To Se Naina Lage Re Magic
B Town Actress and Yesteryear diva Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is seen dancing gracefully to the old Hindi classic song Piya To Se Naina Lage. The Dhadak actress looks pretty in a sky blue anarkali and her hair tied up in a ponytail and one cant help but notice the black knee cap she is seen wearing.
Videos
Headlines Today | 11AM | 27 February 2020
Headlines Today | 11AM | 27 February 2020