A video of lions surrounding a tourist SUV which had come as part of a Safari to watch lions is going viral. A lion climbs onto the vehicle and in what looks like an attempt to open the door, the lion is seen fiddling with the rear view mirror and breaking it. The lion is then joined by two more lions, leading to tense moments for the tourists in the car. But once the driver slowly reversed the car, the male lion jumped of the car.