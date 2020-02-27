An alert female employee in a petrol pump doused a fire, when a two-wheeler cart which had come to fill petrol, suddenly burst into flames. netizens are appreciating her cool presence of mind even as the driver jumps of the vehicle, which bursts into flames.
Daring| Alert Girl Douses Fire,Prevents Accident
Related stories
Videos
Watch | Looking For A Snack, Hippo Pays A Visit To The Petrol Station
A video shows a hippo who was spotted taking a casual stroll into a petrol station in St Lucia on Sunday in KwaZulu Natal...
Videos
Watch| Lion Playing With Rear View Mirror Of A Car In African Safari
A video of lions surrounding a tourist SUV which had come as part of a Safari to watch lions is going viral...
Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor Recreates Waheeda Rehmaan’s Piya To Se Naina Lage Re Magic
B Town Actress and Yesteryear diva Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is seen dancing gracefully to the old Hindi classic song Piya To Se Naina Lage. The Dhadak actress looks pretty in a sky blue anarkali and her hair tied up in a ponytail and one cant help but notice the black knee cap she is seen wearing.
Videos
Headlines Today | 11AM | 27 February 2020
Headlines Today | 11AM | 27 February 2020