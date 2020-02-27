Janhvi Kapoor Recreates Waheeda Rehmaan’s Piya To Se Naina Lage Re Magic

B Town Actress and Yesteryear diva Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is seen dancing gracefully to the old Hindi classic song Piya To Se Naina Lage. The Dhadak actress looks pretty in a sky blue anarkali and her hair tied up in a ponytail and one cant help but notice the black knee cap she is seen wearing.