Headlines Today | 5PM | 26 February 2020
KOTA: 24 Dead, Four Injured As Bus Carrying Wedding Party Plunges Into River
At least 24 people died and four others sustained injuries as a private bus carrying a wedding party...
Scary| Headless Man Crossing The Street Caught On Camera
A video of a headless man recently shared online shows his walking on a on a busy street...
Dangerous| Woman Climbing Down High Rise Building From Outside?
The video shows a woman trying to climb down the building from the balcony side...
Watch| PV Sindhu Turn Brand Ambassador For AP Govt’s Anti Graft Helpline
‘’Corruption –free Andhra Pradesh is our Chief Minister’s vision. If anybody seeks bribe or indulges in graft, please call toll-free number 14400...