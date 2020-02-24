A shocking video has emerged where three men are seen waiting on a motorcycle and in a while one of them walks up to woman talking on the phone and pulls her chain from her neck in broad daylight at Greater Noida.
Scary| Chain Snatching Incident In Broad Daylight At Greater Noida
