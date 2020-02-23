US President Donald Trump actually shared a video of him morphed as Prabhas in the first version of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. In his twitter account he wrote, “Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!’’ and shared the video. Social Media is going gaga over this video shared by a netizen named ‘’ Sol’’.
Trump Replaces Prabhas| Social Media Is Watching The New Baahubali
