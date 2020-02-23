A video of a Bengaluru street food vendor selling dosa along with ice cream has gone viral on the net. The video was spotted by the head of Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra, who shared it on Twitter saying, “Indian street vendors are an inexhaustible source of innovation.”He also said that product design heads should learn from this innovative idea by the seller,Manjunath, who is seen serving the dosa with dollops of different flavoured ice cream and chocolate & Strawberry syrup.