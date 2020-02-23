A video of a Bengaluru street food vendor selling dosa along with ice cream has gone viral on the net. The video was spotted by the head of Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra, who shared it on Twitter saying, “Indian street vendors are an inexhaustible source of innovation.”He also said that product design heads should learn from this innovative idea by the seller,Manjunath, who is seen serving the dosa with dollops of different flavoured ice cream and chocolate & Strawberry syrup.
Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of ‘Ice Cream Dosa’; Calls It Inspiring & Innovative
Related stories
Videos
Headlines Today | 5PM | 23 February 2020
Headlines Today | 5PM | 23 February 2020
Videos
Value Of Freedom| Circus Lion Feels Grass For The First Time In 13 Years
There is nothing worse than a life led in captivity. None can feel it more than the born-free who is always suppose to live free.
Videos
Cuteness Overload| Naughty Elephant Having A Shower
A video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda shows an elephant that had broken a water sprinkler and enjoying itself. The happy elephant is seen rolling over the gushes of water and letting the water go all over.
Videos
Meet This ‘Canine’ Wicket Keeper, And He Does A Good Job Too
A video shared by actress/host Simi Garewal where she captioned it as An award for the Best Fielder of the Year!!...