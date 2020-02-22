Headlines Today | 5PM | 22 February 2020
More videos
Videos
Viral: Senior Citizen Asks Motorists To Not Ride On Footpath
A senior citizen from has blocked footpath asking motorists to not ride on footpath as it is meant for pedestrians. The video has now gone viral with many hailing her act.
Videos
Viral: Women On Scooty Escapes Raging Ox
Watch the viral video how two women on a scooter escaped themselves from a raging ox.
Videos
Corona Scare: Woman Turns Up In Giraffe Costume
Amid shortage of masks, people from China are opting for innovative solutions to protect themselves from the deadly coronavirus. In a now viral video, a woman can be seen in a giraffe costume as he visits a hospital in Luzhou, China. Watch the video here.
Videos
Headlines Today | 11AM | 22 February 2020
Headlines Today | 11AM | 22 February 2020