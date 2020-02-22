Amid shortage of masks, people from China are opting for innovative solutions to protect themselves from the deadly coronavirus. In a now viral video, a woman can be seen in a giraffe costume as he visits a hospital in Luzhou, China. Watch the video here.
Corona Scare: Woman Turns Up In Giraffe Costume
