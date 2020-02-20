In a video posted on his Twitter page, Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan, shows an elephant climbing a stone stairway carved on the banks of a canal which has no water. The32-second video has gone viral on Twitter where the IFS officer writes, “This#elephant using a staircase. What other option he has. The last look will tell you many things !!
Rare Sight| Have You Seen An Elephant Climbing A Stairway?
