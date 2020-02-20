Ina video shared on Face Book ,shows how a group of young man save a cobra from drowning, is going viral. The snake is seen struggling to get out of well which it seems to have accidentally fallen. A group of young men make a herculean ask to get it out of the well, even as the snake is seen trying to attack or swim away from them. Finally after several attempts, where even one man jumps into the deep well and tries to push it towards the wall, pays off and they catch it and release it into the wild.
Mission To Save Drowning Cobra Successful | Watch The Rescue Operation Here
