Tamil Nadu Road Accident : 19 dead in Tamil Nadu road accident as Kerala-bound bus rams into truck near Tiruppur According to police, 19 persons, including six women, died in an accident when a container lorry from Coimbatore to Salem and a passenger bus from Bengaluru to Tiruvananthapuram collided in the early hours of Thursday. The mishap occurred at 4.30 am, according to police. The accident happened near Avinashi in Tiruppur district in Tamil Nadu. Of the 48 passengers on the bus, about 25 passengers were also injured in the accident. Police and fire tenders rushed to the spot for rescue operations.