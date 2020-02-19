In a shocking moment a street vendor is engulfed in flames and suffers second degree burns when youths set fire to his helium-filled balloons as a prank in Manila Philippines
Dangerous Baloon Prank Gone Wrong
Headlines Today | 5PM | 19 February 2020
