Awesome live performance by Fr. Joy Ullattil & Team from Don Bosco College Sulthan Bathery.

Posted by Seban M Jose on Tuesday, February 18, 2020

A live classical dance performance by Fr. Joy Ullattil &Team from Don Bosco College Sulthan Bathery Kerala is going viral. The father is seen dancing with five girls who were enjoying the dance without much ado.They were applauded from the audience who were seen clapping for the father who was dancing in perfect sync with the girls.The video was shared with the caption ‘Father Joy Ulattil’s Awesome Performance’