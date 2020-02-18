HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, one person died and four were severely injured after the car they were traveling in fell off the Bharat Nagar flyover on Monday night. The incident took place when the car was coming from the Kukatpally side towards Sanath Nagar. The people were identified as the residents of Borabanda. While the driver of the car died on the spot due to a head injury, locals and police immediately rushed the other victims to the Gandhi hospital and their condition is said to be stable.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Sohel (27), a hotelier, police added. "Sohel was not driving the car. He sat next to the driver. Prima facie it appears that the car was overspeeding and fell off the flyover killing Sohel on the spot," police inspector K Chandra Sekhar Reddy said.