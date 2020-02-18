Shocking| Woman Crossing The Road Hit & Dragged By Speeding Car

A woman named Alekhya washit and run over by a speeding car while she was trying to cross the street at SR Nagar Main Road in Hyderabad, on Monday. After being hit by the car, she was dragged and got stuck under the wheels. Onlookers immediately rushed to help her. She was severely injured and was immediately rushed to a hospital close by.The whole incident was recorded on CCTV cameras.