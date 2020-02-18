The video shows a tiger at the Nandanvan Jungle Safari in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, chasing a tourist bus on Friday evening. After the incident became known two officials of the park were sacked for ignoring safety protocol.
Want To See How It Feels To Be Chased By A Tiger? Watch This
Related stories
Videos
Headlines Today | 5PM | 18 February 2020
Videos
Watch | Bharatnagar Flyover Accident CCTV Footage
In a tragic incident, one person died and four were severely injured after the car they were traveling in fell off the Bharat Nagar flyover on Monday night.
Videos
Shocking| Woman Crossing The Road Hit & Dragged By Speeding Car
A woman named Alekhya washit and run over by a speeding car while she was trying to cross the street at SR Nagar Main Road in Hyderabad, on Monday. After being hit by the car, she was dragged and got stuck under the wheels. Onlookers immediately rushed to help her. She was severely injured and was immediately rushed to a hospital close by.The whole incident was recorded on CCTV cameras.
Videos
Watch| Gravity Defying Dance Moves & Don’t Miss The 180º Turn
A group of four dancers have taken the net by storm with their performance to Muqabala song from Street Dancer 3.