NEW DELHI: In a 48-second video shared by Jamia Coordination Committee on social media, CCTV footage purportedly shows some seven to eight paramilitary and police personnel entering the Old Reading Hall and beating students with batons.

The video caption reads that these are exclusive CCTV footage of police brutality in Old Reading Hall, first floor-M.A/M.Phill Section on February 15.

Watch the video here: