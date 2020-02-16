In the video, Karnataka’s buffalo-racer Srinivas Gowda has purportedly been clocked running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds, from which a timing of 9.55 seconds over 100 meters was extrapolated. The video clip of the 28-year-old running caught the attention of social media who hailed him as the next Ussain Bolt. This was recorded at Kambala, a sport in which the competitors prints 142m through paddy fields with buffaloes in Karnataka. Anand Mahindra also tweeted about this racer and he has also been called for trials by the Sports Ministry after he set a new record as the fastest runner in the history of the traditional sport of the coastal region.