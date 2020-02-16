Headlines Today | 5PM | 16 February 2020
Must Watch | This Video Will Give Us Hope About Lions Future In India
This video is believed to be taken near Sasan Gir in Gujarat and it captures an entire pride of Lions, walking together.
Seen For The First Time| Israeli Soldiers Valentine’s Day Surprise For Their Girl Friends
The Israeli Defense Forces shared a video compilation of soldiers proposing to their girl friends, some of whom are soldiers also.
Meet ‘India’s Usain Bolt’- Srinivasa Gowda The Kambala Racer
In the video, Karnataka’s buffalo-racer Srinivas Gowda has purportedly been clocked running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds...
Filmfare Awards 2020 | Gully Boy Team Apna Time Aayareeee | Celebrations
Gully Boy Movie directed By Zoya Akhthar with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhat in the lead roles swiped eleven awards at the 65th Filmfare Awards. The movie took home the prestigious Black Lady in top categories including Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Film , Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Best Lyrics, Best Screenplay and Best Dialogue. The Winners were seen dancing after the award ceremony which was held in Assam.