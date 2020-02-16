Gully Boy Movie directed By Zoya Akhthar with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhat in the lead roles swiped eleven awards at the 65th Filmfare Awards. The movie took home the prestigious Black Lady in top categories including Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Film , Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Best Lyrics, Best Screenplay and Best Dialogue. The Winners were seen dancing after the award ceremony which was held in Assam.