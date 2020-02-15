View this post on Instagram

In a jungle Safari, a few people were lucky enough not just to sight a lion, but to experience a lions roar first hand. This lion was just roaring while walking past the jungle safari jeep, and you can here the roar get louder as the lion gets closer.