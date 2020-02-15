In a jungle Safari, a few people were lucky enough not just to sight a lion, but to experience a lions roar first hand. This lion was just roaring while walking past the jungle safari jeep, and you can here the roar get louder as the lion gets closer.
A Lion Walks Past A Safari While Gloriously Roaring |Use Headphones|
Lion Comes Up To Dog And Asks For Friendship |Cutest|
A lion walks up to a dog that is being very calculative with his moves, as he is the smaller one in the equation. You still see the dogs tail wag from side to side,showing no signs of distress and just wanting to play. The lion comes forward,and lifts the dog’s paw with its own massive paw. This was a sight to behold.
Don’t Mess With Her| Python Mommies Can Be Dangerous Too
The videos how pythons act when they are protecting their eggs. Another trivia is that though snakes are not maternal typically, the basic instinct comes to the surface fast especially when it comes to survival of their species ... and they can attack quite fiercely.