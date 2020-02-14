Headlines Today | 5PM | 14 February 2020
Don’t Mess With Her| Python Mommies Can Be Dangerous Too
The videos how pythons act when they are protecting their eggs. Another trivia is that though snakes are not maternal typically, the basic instinct comes to the surface fast especially when it comes to survival of their species ... and they can attack quite fiercely.
Mother’s Love For Child Will Make Her JUMP To Any Extent
A video is tugging the hearts of netizens, which shows a monkey taking a huge risk to save her child which is seen hanging dangerously to a pipe.In a split second the mother monkey jumps on to the wall,grabs the baby and jumps back across the wall to safety.
Headlines Today | 12 PM | 14 February 2020
Headlines Today | 5PM | 13 February 2020
