Watch| Two People Injured Due To One Man’s Mistake

In a video shared by the Cyberabad Traffic Police, shows a two-wheeler driver (in green shirt) trying to go in the opposite direction which makes another two-wheeler to change lane abruptly out in panic.In the process the two wheeler rider hits a man trying to cross the road. Both the pedestrian and the other person fall and are injured in this accident. As per the Cyberabad Traffic Police Tweet, the two-wheeler rider does not understand his role in causing the accident, but gets down to help them.