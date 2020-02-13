In a horrific incident, three men on a bike dragged a home guard for over 500 meters to avoid being fined for violating traffic rules.It is reported that they caught him by his hand and neck and dragged him across.The incident took place in Haryana’s Sonipat district
Atrocious| Home Guard Dragged By Bikers On Road For 500 Mtrs To Avoid Challan
