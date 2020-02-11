Brie Larson, the 'Captain Marvel' star provided followers few behind the curtains scenes from the star studded ceremony, Oscar Awards 2020, on her Instagram on Sunday evening.

She recorded filmmaker Taika Waititi searching for a area to place his Oscar award, as well as inevitably hiding it under the seat before him.

The 44-year-old filmmaker Taika Waititi won the best adapted screenplay for his film Jojo Rabbit, marking his first Oscar win.

The award ceremony was held on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland Centre, Los Angeles

Check out the video here: