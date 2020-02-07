TN Forest Minister Dindigul Srinivasan displays how caste arrogance is alive and kicking in Periyar's Tamil Nadu. In...

Tamilnadu Minister Dindigul Sreenivasn asked a youth to unbuckle his slippers at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudualai Tiger Reserve(MTR). The minister was criticised severely for his act.