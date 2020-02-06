Actor Kajal Aggarwal has been immortalized with a wax figure at the popular Madame Tussauds gallery in Singapore, thereby becoming the first actress from the south Indian film industry to be given this honour. On the day of the unveiling, she is seen indulging in a little fun with her makeup man, where he puts makeup on the wax statue and she jumps from behind the statue in a mock fashion that she is the real one.