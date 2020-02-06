Headlines Today | 5PM | 06 February 2020
More videos
Tollywood
Come Feel The Pain Of The ‘’World Famous Lover’’
Vijay Devarakonda’s World Famous Lover trailer released
Videos
Kajal VS Kajal Aggarwal| Makeup Man’s Fun At Madam Tussauds
Actor Kajal Aggarwal has been immortalized with a wax figure at the popular Madame Tussauds gallery in Singapore, thereby becoming the first actress from the south Indian film industry to be given this honour. On the day of the unveiling, she is seen indulging in a little fun with her makeup man, where he puts makeup on the wax statue and she jumps from behind the statue in a mock fashion that she is the real one.
Videos
Watch| Kerala Kutty Crazy Entry To Her Wedding Venue Is Totally Dappankuthu
A strange incident took place at the CR Auditorium in Kannur, Kerala. A Kerala bride from Cannor gave a surprise entry into the wedding venue, much to the amazement of the guests. In an innovative entry, the traditionally -dressed bride who is by no means shy is seen entering the auditorium dancing with the bridesmaids behind her to a mass song. The video of her dance has now gone viral on social media.
Videos
Brave Forest Officials Rescue Baby Despite Mother Elephant Chasing Them
Assam: Forest officials & locals rescued an elephant calf that was stuck between boulders in Morigaon. One person was injured after the mother of the calf reached the place and chased away the people who were trying to bring out with the help of ropes. It is reported that one person was also injured in the incident and despite the mother elephant thwarting their attempt they successfully saved the elephant .