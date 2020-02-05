In a video that was shot 100 kilometres from Raipur in Chhattisgarh, shows two Siamese twin boys filling petrol and the gas station and driving off. The twin boys are attached at the lower abdomen region, but drive in absolute coordination using their hands. You can see that the twin, who has only the torso, has a stool on the bike where he rests his head and the other one sits and drives away. They use all their hands to steer the vehicle much to the amazement of the people who watch in wonder. Where there is a will, there is a way and these boys have found out just that !
Inspiring Siamese Twins Joy Ride, You Can’t Stop Them from Having Fun
