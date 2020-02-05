Headlines Today | 11AM | 05 February 2020
Related stories
Videos
Students Surprise Teacher | Keep Your Kerchief Close For This One
Students whose favourite teacher’s shoes were stolen, pool in their pocket money and bought him a brand new pair of shoes. The teacher’s reaction is priceless, as he gets emotional with the surprise gift and the whole scene was recorded by the students
Videos
English Is Not A Luxury It’s A Necessity | AP CM YS Jagan At The Hindu Excellence In Education Programme
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke at The Hindu ‘’Excellence In Education’’ Programme Held in Vijayawada. He spoke about the importance of English as a medium of instruction in govt schools and the need for quality education in the State
Videos
Septuagenarians In “Queen Bee” Embark On A 5,600 km India Road Trip
The Trans-India Challenge Morgan 3-Wheeler “Queen Bee” buzzed into Hyderabad on February 3 night, with its founder Alan Braithwaite and his wife Pat in the passenger seat. They are on a 5,600 km India tour for 34 days, the journey which began from Mumbai on February 1. The intention is to raise funds to fund NGO Goonj’s initiative for recycling waste products and contributing to a ‘circular economy’.
Videos
Headlines Today | 5PM | 04 February 2020
Headlines Today | 5PM | 04 February 2020