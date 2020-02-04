The Trans-India Challenge Morgan 3-Wheeler "Queen Bee" buzzed into Hyderabad on February 3 night, with its founder Alan Braithwaite and his wife Pat in the passenger seat. They are on a 5,600 km India tour for 34 days, the journey which began from Mumbai on February 1. The intention is to raise funds to fund NGO Goonj's initiative for recycling waste products and contributing to a 'circular economy'.