Scary| Man Drags Traffic Cop On Car’s Bonnet To Avoid Checking

In the video that went viral, shows a Delhi Police’s traffic constable at Nangloi Chowk in Delhi who tried to stop a young man from driving away, jump son the bonnet of the car. Shockingly, instead of stopping the vehicle, the accused accelerates and dragged the cop for quite adistance and stops only after the cop pleads with him to stop. What is even more shocking is that the co-passenger in the car recorded the whole incident on his mobile.