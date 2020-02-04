A 14-second video shared by the Pune Commissioner of Police shows a biker speeding on the wrong side of the road. What was worrying was the fact that the young man was also not wearing a helmet and was driving in the busy city limits of the city on high-powered 900 cc bike. In a split second, the biker falls under a bus and is crushed under it.
Fatal | What Happens When You Don’t Wear A Helmet
