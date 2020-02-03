Kannada hero Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit shared a cute video of their baby daughter getting her nails cut on her Instagram. The little munchkin does not flinch as her mom is seen cutting her nails.
KGF Chapter 3 | Watch Hero Yash’s Daughter Ayra’s Bravery | Cute
Headlines Today | 5PM | 03 February 2020
Scary| Man Drags Traffic Cop On Car’s Bonnet To Avoid Checking
In the video that went viral, shows a Delhi Police’s traffic constable at Nangloi Chowk in Delhi who tried to stop a young man from driving away, jump son the bonnet of the car. Shockingly, instead of stopping the vehicle, the accused accelerates and dragged the cop for quite adistance and stops only after the cop pleads with him to stop. What is even more shocking is that the co-passenger in the car recorded the whole incident on his mobile.
Union Budget 2020: Commerce & Industry
Sakshi Post in conversation with Dr Vikas Singh who gives us an insight into the Union Budget 2020 which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February1st,2020
Coronavirus| Passengers Welcomed With Spray
Airplane passengers who flew from Wuhan, China to Indonesia were sprayed with a material when they disembarked, as seen in the video. According to the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 243 people returned from China’s Hubei province and are now in isolation at Natuna Island in Indonesia.