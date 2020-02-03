Headlines Today | 11AM | 03 February 2020
Coronavirus| Passengers Welcomed With Spray
Airplane passengers who flew from Wuhan, China to Indonesia were sprayed with a material when they disembarked, as seen in the video. According to the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 243 people returned from China’s Hubei province and are now in isolation at Natuna Island in Indonesia.
Viral: Back From China, Indian Students Dance In Quarantine Facility
In a video that has now gone viral, Indian students, who returned to India from Wuhan, the epicentre of novel Coronavirus, were dancing at the quarantine facility of the Indian Army here on Sunday.
Union Budget 2020: Comparison With Previous Budgets
Sakshi Post in conversation with Dr Vikas Singh who gives us an insight into the Union Budget 2020 which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February1st,2020
Union Budget 2020: Disinvestment In Central Public Sector Enterprises
